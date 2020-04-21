|
Barbara Lou Johnson passed away April 17, 2020 at her farm in Miller, MO. Barbara was born August 23, 1931 to Leon and Helen Blatchley in Killingworth, CT and married Arthur W. Johnson (deceased) October 21, 1951 and had three children. She is survived by her sister Jean Clark and her children, Donald, Robert and Patricia, four grandchildren, Becky, Molly, Kyle and Lexie Stovel and one great grandchild, Lucas. She has had a lifetime of accomplishments that started when she was only 6 years old. She would take her pony and cart around town and collect scrap metal for the WWII war effort. Her little schoolhouse had the most scrap metal collected in the entire country that year! She started her equine business in Portland, CT known as Merrie-Land Stables teaching and training kids to ride and respect horses. By 1978 her stable had become the nationally recognized Quarry Town Stables. In 1989, she and her husband, "Buster" moved to Woodstock, CT and opened Woodstock Acres and started all over again. She ran summer camps, gave countless lessons and went to horse shows. In 2007, she won the Cliff Gustafson Memorial Perpetual Trophy, given for honesty, integrity and dedication to the horse world. When she was ready to "retire", she moved to Miller, MO with 9 horses and set up a breeding farm that her son, Robert, now runs. She has given the gifts of sportsmanship and good horsemanship to innumerable riders of all ages. Under her direction and guidance she has helped many others start their own equestrian careers, including her son Robert, daughter Patty Stovel, Clifford Gustafson, Richard Luckhart, Denise O'Connor, Michelle Benkowski and Rene Scarpantonio. Funeral will be held at Spencer Funeral Home in East Hampton, CT. in the near future with a celebration of life service to follow In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020