Barbara (Parkhurst) Lucas, 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 in Newington where she had been a resident for nearly 40 years. She was born on December 23 1936 in Hartford, Connecticut. Barbara resided in Connecticut her entire life. She grew up in Farmington, was in beauty pageants before marrying and starting a family. She worked as a secretary for little Aetna Insurance Company and CIGNA Insurance Company for many years. She also worked in the office at the Newington Church of Christ, Howe Enterprises and the volunteer ambulance both in the Town of Glastonbury. She truly enjoyed her friends, cats, gardening, travelling, and was an avid reader. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Dana Lucas of Clinton; her three grandchildren, Ross and Scott Mocko of Marlborough and Courtney (Mocko) Jones and her husband Jake Jones of Milford, DE. She is also survived by her friend Tom Mocko. She was predeceased by her son Brian Robert Lucas and her brother Bruce Roger Parkhurst. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill is handling the arrangements on behalf of the family. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020