Barbara M. (Rondot) Fantone, 88, of Hartford, wife of the late Thomas Fantone, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019. Daughter of the late Francis Rondot and Barbara (Taylor) Rondot, Barbara was born in Pittsfield, MA on August 14, 1930 and was a graduate of Boston College. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and worked at Hartford Hospital for 30 years. After her retirement she continued her nursing career at Pilgrim House.She is survived by her son Mark and his significant other, Cathy Sampson, her daughter Lisa and her husband Nick Bartone, her grandchildren, Danny, Kayla, Nick Jr, Nina, Sarah, Alan, Alexa and Tommy, a sister, Joan of Texas, as well as other cherished relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was predeceased by her step-mother Hazel, her daughter Susan, and her sisters Rose and Bunny. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Avery Heights for the care they gave Barbara for the past 3 years. The funeral service will begin on Thursday, March 7, 11 AM, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 6, from 5-8 PM and also on Thursday from 10-11 AM, prior to the service, all at the funeral home. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.