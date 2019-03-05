Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
For more information about
Barbara Fantone
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fantone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Fantone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara M. Fantone Obituary
Barbara M. (Rondot) Fantone, 88, of Hartford, wife of the late Thomas Fantone, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019. Daughter of the late Francis Rondot and Barbara (Taylor) Rondot, Barbara was born in Pittsfield, MA on August 14, 1930 and was a graduate of Boston College. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and worked at Hartford Hospital for 30 years. After her retirement she continued her nursing career at Pilgrim House.She is survived by her son Mark and his significant other, Cathy Sampson, her daughter Lisa and her husband Nick Bartone, her grandchildren, Danny, Kayla, Nick Jr, Nina, Sarah, Alan, Alexa and Tommy, a sister, Joan of Texas, as well as other cherished relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was predeceased by her step-mother Hazel, her daughter Susan, and her sisters Rose and Bunny. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Avery Heights for the care they gave Barbara for the past 3 years. The funeral service will begin on Thursday, March 7, 11 AM, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 6, from 5-8 PM and also on Thursday from 10-11 AM, prior to the service, all at the funeral home. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now