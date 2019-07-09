Barbara M. Shea, 77, of Ellington, beloved wife of John Shea passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born August 8, 1941 in Rockville, the daughter of the late Lucien and Lois (Theurer) Martin. She was a survivor of the Hartford circus fire and passed away on the 75th anniversary of the fire. Barbara worked for the town of Somers school system for over 20 years. Besides her loving husband, she is survived by her two sons, Thomas Shea of Coventry and Matthew Shea and his wife Cindy of Honolulu, HI; her sister, Holly Filipek and her husband Steve of Tolland; her four grandchildren, Veronica and Jeffrey Shea and Jack and Andy Shea; her two nieces, Laura Conley and Sarah Shea; and her two nephews, Christopher Filipek and Kevin Geysen. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 8 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St. Rockville, CT 06066. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 523 Hartford Tpke. Vernon, CT 06066. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019