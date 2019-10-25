Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barbara M. Washington


1926 - 2019
Barbara M. Washington Obituary
Barbara May (Mitchell) Washington, 93, of Windsor, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 while residing at St. Mary's Home in West Hartford. She was born in Westfield, MA on June 19, 1926, daughter of the late Gladys and John Leslie Mitchell. She was married to Kenneth N. Washington in Massachusetts and they relocated to Connecticut in 1963 living briefly in Windsor Locks before settling in Manchester in the early seventies. In 1989 the two moved to Windsor where they resided for 20 years. Barbara taught piano, was a tap dancer, provided administration services and support for the Northern CT School of Judo. Barbara was an avid archer and competed in many archery competitions. Barbara studied Tai Chi Chuan for many years and was a member of the Japanese American Society and the local Buddhist community. Barbara hosted youth group meetings in her home for disadvantaged youth providing counsel and comfort to many young people in need. She authored several articles that were published in the Massachusetts Southwoods periodical. She loved to paint and did many works in oil and watercolors. Barbara is survived by her son, Kevin M. Washington and his wife Carol of Granville, MA. Barbara is predeceased by her late husband Kenneth and her three daughters, Barbara, Robyn, and Holly. Her family will receive friends Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. Private burial will take place in the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2019
