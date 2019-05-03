Barbara Maliszewski of Wethersfield, at age 89 years, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019. She was born in Hartford on September 13, 1929, the daughter of Catherine and Lucian Karpienia. Barbara was educated in Hartford at the Moylan School, the Wilson Street School, and Hartford High School. She also attended St. Joseph's College for two years. She worked for a time at the wind tunnel testing unit at Pratt & Whitney, where her father was a welder. One night at the Polish Home in Hartford in 1950, she shared a dance with a young WW II Army veteran. His buddies, one by one, barged in on their dance. But the intrepid lad persisted, and ultimately won the heart of the lady who would be his love for life. Barbara and Thaddeus W. Maliszewski were wed on January 27, 1951. In the fullness of time, six children were born of their marriage. Mrs. Maliszewski spent many years as a homemaker, and was selflessly devoted to the well-being of her husband and children. In the mid-1980's, Mr. and Mrs. Maliszewski moved to Florida, where they enjoyed a very active retirement of over 20 years. After her husband of 58 years passed away in 2009, Mrs. Maliszewski continued to life independently for a time. In later years, her health declined and her children provided needed assistance to ensure her quality of life.Mrs. Maliszewski leaves her six children: Michelle and John Lenihan of Avon; Lance and Joni Maliszewski of Franklin, TN; Atty. Michael and Dagmar Maliszewski of Port St. Lucie, FL; Jan and Rena Maliszewski of Lexington, MA; Paul and Lorraine Maliszewski of Threeway, TN; and Thaddeus M. Maliszewski and Jean Lewandowski (who predeceased Barbara in September 2018). She also leaves her grandchildren Alison, Dana, Kate, Joseph, Annalise, Nathan, Olivia and James, and her great-grandchild Roman. Mrs. Maliszewski is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Robert Downes of Hartford. The Maliszewskis express their heartfelt gratitude to the Staff and Aides of the Right At Home agency, who worked with the family to ensure quality of life for Mrs. Maliszewski in her last years. A celebration of her life will be on Monday, May 6th, at 9:00 A.M. from the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke., Wethersfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 A.M. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 61 Popieluszko Ct., Hartford. Visiting hours will be Sunday, May 5th, 1-4 P.M. at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the . Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant from May 3 to May 4, 2019