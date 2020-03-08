Home

Barbara Merkel


1929 - 2020
Barbara Eileen Merkel (Sharkey) Born June 10, 1929 went peacefully home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2020. Widow of Robert Charles Merkel of Ellington, she was also predeceased by her brother, John Sharkey of Palm Beach Garden, FL and her mother and father, Raymond Sharkey and Hazel B. Sharkey (Christensen) of Vernon. Born in Torrington CT, she grew up in Rockville and moved to Ellington in 1951 after her marriage. She attended St. Bernards School and was a lifelong communicant at St. Bernards Church. She worked locally but most enjoyed being at home. She loved raising pure bred dogs and was very skilled at knitting. She leaves 3 children, Laura Sherman of Seminole, FL, Robert Merkel Jr. Of Vernon, CT and Susan Merkel of Campton, NH. She also leaves 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and our dearest friend, April Albee. At the request of the family, internment will private St. Bernards Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Small & Pietras Funeral Home, Rockville, CT. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
