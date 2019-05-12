Barbara Anné Blanchard Mockalis, age 82, beloved wife of 62 years to Arthur Raymond Mockalis, died on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Palmetto Health Tuomey Hospital, in Sumter, South Carolina.Barbara was born in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. Blanchard and Dorothy Moran Blanchard and grew up in Manchester, Connecticut. She graduated from Manchester High School, where she was a majorette. It was in Manchester, where she met the love of her life, Arthur. They married in Biloxi, Mississippi in May of 1957. She retired from the State of Connecticut after 20 years as a medical records specialist. Barbara loved the excitement of taking mystery rides to unknown destinations, surprise parties, and teddy bears. She was a member of the Greater Hartford Clown Alley #107 for several years. She loved people and was great at staying in contact with family and friends. Barbara was very active within the Notre Dame Church in Durham, Connecticut and sang in the Church choir. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Surviving in addition to her husband Arthur are: two children, Jeffrey Peter Mockalis and his wife Dawn of Sumter and Kimberly Anné Cordon of Moneta, VA; one brother, Anthony Blanchard and Deborah Sullivan of Ellicott City, Maryland and Ft. Myers, Florida; four grandchildren, James, Benjamin, Isabella and Elizabeth and four great grandchildren, Cordellia, Hadley, Rosalee and Camden.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 10:00 am at Notre Dame Church, 272 Main Street, Durham, CT. Burial will follow at Mica Hill Cemetery in Durham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 566 Bannatyne Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R3A 0G7, St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the . To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019