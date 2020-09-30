April 10, 1945 -September 19, 2020 Barbara was born in Weirton, WV to John and Rose (Pietranton) Moraitis. She graduated from Weir High school in 1963. In 1968 she received a degree in education from WVU and taught Spanish at Weir High for a year. Barbara then moved to CT where she lived most of her adult life and taught Spanish at Manchester High. She volunteered at the International Home for Students at UCONN, helped with logistics and languages, and even cooked meals. She engendered long term friendships with many international students. Barbara became the American Field Service leader at MHS where she helped students both here and abroad. AFS meetings included dinner celebration for which she provided. Food was a theme of her life. Her colleagues most vivid memories were the pastries in the teachers lounge and staff meetings. When she opened the Jules Stefan bakery and catering shop her culinary talents became even more widely appreciated. The best memories of Barbara is the sustaining of life long relationships. Preceding her in death was her husband David Lengyel of Weirton. Besides many nieces and nephews and friends Barbara leaves behind a brother, Nick Moraitis, AZ and sisters Elene Page, NC, Maria Evans (Rich), CA, and Joan Voutsikakis (Chris), OR, with whom she lived for the last two years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store