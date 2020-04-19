|
Barbara P. Layne, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Barbara was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her service will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To read the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020