|
|
Barbara Peshkin Ruderman passed away suddenly at her family's home on April 15, 2020. Barbara was born on September 3, 1936 in Asbury Park, NJ to Gershon and Addise Peshkin. She was raised in Asbury Park with her brother Stephen, who preceded her in death. She attended college at the University of Michigan, and later earned her degree in medical technology at Hahnemann Medical College, where she met her former husband, Mark Ruderman. She later settled in West Hartford, CT, where she spent the rest of her life, most recently as a member of the Hoffman SummerWood community, where she had been president of the residents' association. Barbara is survived by her loving children Dr. Eric Ruderman and Lisa Ruderman Chen, her daughter-in-law Stacey Empson, her son-in-law Bernard Chen, and her adoring grandchildren Lucy and Nora Ruderman, and Jason, Michael, and Adam Chen. Barbara leaves behind a legacy of meaningful service to the Hartford area Jewish community. During the 1970's, when Hartford was an important settlement site for Jewish refugees from the Soviet Union, Barbara helped lead the efforts of Jewish Family Services (JFS) of Greater Hartford that allowed these immigrants to begin their new lives. Barbara served for more than 50 years on the board of JFS, including two terms as president, and was named an honorary lifetime member in recognition of her service. Barbara also spent countless years contributing to the mission of the Mandell Jewish Community Center, where she combined this service with her passion for the arts by chairing their arts committee and curating many of the exhibits in their Chase Gallery. She also helped curate exhibits at Hartford's Wadsworth Atheneum and helped to oversee the acquisition and display of artwork at West Hartford's Hebrew Center for Health & Rehabilitation. Barbara also served on the boards of the Women's Division of the Greater Hartford Jewish Federation and the National Council of Jewish Women. Barbara was an enthusiastic traveler, often to challenging destinations, including China and the Soviet Union when those countries first opened to international visitors, and she passed her love of travel, and service, to her children and her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford or the Mandell Jewish Community Center of Greater Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020