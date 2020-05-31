Barbara R. Conant, 105, of West Hartford, died Thursday, May 28th, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Barbara was born on July 7, 1914, in Quincy Massachusetts. She was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Matilda Martell Rogers. She was predeceased by her brothers, Lt. Gen. Elmer J. Rogers, Jr. of Falls Church, Virginia, and Emeric L. Rogers of Quincy, Massachusetts. She graduated from the nursing program at Peter Breck Brigham Hospital in Boston, and came to Hartford in 1935 to accompany her patient. She met her late husband, Leonard J. Conant, there. They moved to West Hartford, where they brought up their three children. Barbara was a survivor of the 1944 Hartford Circus Fire. She was a private home care nurse for many years in the Hartford area. After retirement, she volunteered at both the Hartford Hospital Gift Shop and the Thrift Shop for over 20 years. She was a talented artist who did beautiful drawings with pastels and charcoal. She loved animals, especially dogs, of which she had many; her last, Rascal, visited her often. She was a communicant of St. Timothy's Church in West Hartford. Barbara was a wonderful mother. We were so lucky to have had her in our lives for so many years. We will miss you, Mom, forever. She leaves her son Douglas A. Conant of West Hartford; her son, Rogers L. Conant, and his wife Sally, of Orange; a grandson, Bradford Conant, and his wife Evelyn, of West Haven; and her daughter Carole B.C. Fox, her husband Paul W. Fox, and granddaughter Stephanie Carole Fox of Bloomfield. Due to the current health crisis, private funeral services and burial at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford, will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For online condolences, please visit: www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.