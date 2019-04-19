Barbara (Roderick) Rancourt, 93, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late John Rancourt, died Monday, April 15, 2019.Born in Sharon, Ma, the daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (Leonard) Roderick, she was raised in Waterville, ME and had lived in West Hartford over 65 years. Barbara's family always came first. She enjoyed dancing, knitting and traveling. She was an avid fan of the UConn Woman's Basketball. She worked many years at CIGNA, prior to her retirement.She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Lora Rancourt of Simsbury and Tim and Kathy Rancourt of Wakefield, RI; a sister Patricia Rancourt of Oakland, ME; six adored grandchildren, Steven Rancourt, Michael Rancourt, Karolyn Chamberlin, Kimberly Rancourt, John Robert Rancourt and Richard Rancourt and eight great-grandchildren, Aria, Clara, Wade, Iris, Islay, Laina, Svencer and Oliver.Funeral procession will be Tuesday, (April 23), 9:30 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, West Hartford. Burial will be in the State of Connecticut Veteran Cemetery, Middletown. Calling hours will be Monday, (April 22) , from 5 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 855 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT 06105 Attn: Donations. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary