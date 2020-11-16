Barbara Rand Saypalia, 78, of Broad Brook, died November 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Norman Henry and Dorothy Lucretia (Spencer) Rand. She was married for 50 years to William Edward Saypalia, Jr. who passed in April of 2013. Barbara loved to bowl, play cards, and cook for her family during the holidays. She had a dry-witted sense of humor and she never missed her son's ball games or band concerts. She served as a President of the St. Catherine's Church Rosary Society and retired after 43 years from Southern Auto Auction. Barbara is survived by her sons; William Edward Saypalia, III and his long-time girlfriend Eileen Eldridge, and Donald Edward Saypalia; her brothers, Robert Rand and his wife Rosemary and Thomas Rand and his wife Diane; and many nieces and nephews, Nancy Polmatier Viets and her husband Richard, Godson Robert Arthur Polmatier and his wife Dawn, Kimberly Rand Stager, Jeffery Rand and his wife Rachel, Jennifer Rand Pearl and her husband John, and Goddaughter Kristina Rand. Her large fun-loving extended family includesmore than 20 first cousins. Due to the pandemic, all services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. For safety reasons, the family will memorialize Barbara at a time when all can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to either the East Windsor Ambulance Association; or to Vernon Manor or other nursing facility to be used toalleviate the loneliness and depression of their residents caused by the pandemic. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com