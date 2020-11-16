1/1
Barbara Rand Saypalia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Rand Saypalia, 78, of Broad Brook, died November 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Norman Henry and Dorothy Lucretia (Spencer) Rand. She was married for 50 years to William Edward Saypalia, Jr. who passed in April of 2013. Barbara loved to bowl, play cards, and cook for her family during the holidays. She had a dry-witted sense of humor and she never missed her son's ball games or band concerts. She served as a President of the St. Catherine's Church Rosary Society and retired after 43 years from Southern Auto Auction. Barbara is survived by her sons; William Edward Saypalia, III and his long-time girlfriend Eileen Eldridge, and Donald Edward Saypalia; her brothers, Robert Rand and his wife Rosemary and Thomas Rand and his wife Diane; and many nieces and nephews, Nancy Polmatier Viets and her husband Richard, Godson Robert Arthur Polmatier and his wife Dawn, Kimberly Rand Stager, Jeffery Rand and his wife Rachel, Jennifer Rand Pearl and her husband John, and Goddaughter Kristina Rand. Her large fun-loving extended family includesmore than 20 first cousins. Due to the pandemic, all services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. For safety reasons, the family will memorialize Barbara at a time when all can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to either the East Windsor Ambulance Association; or to Vernon Manor or other nursing facility to be used toalleviate the loneliness and depression of their residents caused by the pandemic. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved