Barbara (Liptak) Riggott, 87, of Granby, CT, passed peacefully on April 19, 2019 at Suffield by the River. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband Carleton Riggott. Born in Westfield, MA on March 26, 1932, she was the eldest child of John H. Liptak and Anna (Kostrisak) Liptak of Feeding Hills, MA. In high school, she was a baton majorette. A friend from her high school days introduced Barbara to Carleton, at the time a happy-go-lucky bachelor living on an apple orchard in Granville. Carl and Barbara married in October 1971 and Carl later adopted Barbara's children and loved them as his own. The family moved to Granby in 1972. Soon after, she began a cherished 27-year career at Family Optometric Care in Bloomfield Center. Later in life she worked seasonally at High Meadow in Granby for several years "just to get out of the house". She was a longtime organizer of class reunions for the Agawam High School Class of 1950. She served as Secretary and President of the Hilltoppers Women's Golf League and was also a member of the Western Mass. Women's Golf League. Barbara leaves a son, Gary Riggott and daughter-in-law Deb of Walpole, MA; a daughter Pamela Clemens and son-in-law Wil of East Windsor; three grandchildren, Steven and Alexis Riggott of Walpole, MA and Kelly Clemens of Windsor Locks; and a great-granddaughter Peyton of Windsor Locks. She is also survived by her two much-loved brothers, John (Jake) Liptak and his wife Dottie of Spring Hill, FL and Dr. Robert (Bob) Liptak and his wife Katie of Quechee, VT. She also leaves behind many Liptak cousins from the Westfield area with whom she enjoyed many fun times, and several nephews and nieces.Barbara's family is very grateful for the wonderful attention and care she received from the staff from Suffield by the River. Near the end she also received wonderful attention and care from VITAS Healthcare.Her family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 9-11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling and Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St, Granby, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 in Barbara's name. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary