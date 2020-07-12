Barbara Roselle Gundling, daughter of John and Mary Szymanski, died on July 4, 2020. Born and raised in New Britain, Connecticut, she graduated from the New Rochelle College of Nursing in New York and served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Second World War. Barbara met her husband Dr. Cyril A. Gundling when he returned from the European Theatre and they were married at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, on November 22, 1945. After leaving the Army, Barbara returned with Cyril to New Britain and worked as a Registered Nurse until she retired at the age of 80. She leaves three sons, Cyril, William and Gerard, four grandchildren, Peter, Cyril, Jilian and Rebecca, and three great grandchildren, Lily Belle, Oliver and Gabriel. Barbara deeply loved her family, God, and country, and firmly believed in public service, and the strength of women to create their own destinies and follow their own dreams. She took care to instill these loves and beliefs in her children and grand children. She was a life long parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Church and will be buried in a private ceremony, next to her husband and family, at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain, Connecticut. New Britain Memorial Donald D Sagarino Funeral Home is handling Services In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the ASPCA or to a food bank of your choice. Or for an online condolence www.newbritainsagarino.com