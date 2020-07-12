1/1
Barbara Roselle Gundling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Roselle Gundling, daughter of John and Mary Szymanski, died on July 4, 2020. Born and raised in New Britain, Connecticut, she graduated from the New Rochelle College of Nursing in New York and served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Second World War. Barbara met her husband Dr. Cyril A. Gundling when he returned from the European Theatre and they were married at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, on November 22, 1945. After leaving the Army, Barbara returned with Cyril to New Britain and worked as a Registered Nurse until she retired at the age of 80. She leaves three sons, Cyril, William and Gerard, four grandchildren, Peter, Cyril, Jilian and Rebecca, and three great grandchildren, Lily Belle, Oliver and Gabriel. Barbara deeply loved her family, God, and country, and firmly believed in public service, and the strength of women to create their own destinies and follow their own dreams. She took care to instill these loves and beliefs in her children and grand children. She was a life long parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Church and will be buried in a private ceremony, next to her husband and family, at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain, Connecticut. New Britain Memorial Donald D Sagarino Funeral Home is handling Services In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the ASPCA or to a food bank of your choice. Or for an online condolence www.newbritainsagarino.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved