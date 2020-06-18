Barbara Rosenbaum passed in peace and comfort on June 16, 2020, secure in the love of her family, and close friends. She and her late husband, Robert, marveled at the wonderful 'dynasty' of family they had begun with their daughters, Joan Costa and Carol Cranston. Then came grandchildren: Darcy Bell-Myers, Jesse Myers, Amy Bowers, and Ian Cranston. This was followed by great grandchildren: Lucas and Tamisha Myers, Vanessa, Rowan, and Amelia Bell-Myers; Beatrix and Sylvie Bowers. Besides loving her family, some things Barbara valued included: reading a good book, honesty, integrity, and the perfection of a slice of fudge cake with vanilla ice cream. We celebrate her 95 years, and will miss her everyday. Services for Barbara will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 18, 2020.