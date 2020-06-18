Barbara Rosenbaum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Rosenbaum passed in peace and comfort on June 16, 2020, secure in the love of her family, and close friends. She and her late husband, Robert, marveled at the wonderful 'dynasty' of family they had begun with their daughters, Joan Costa and Carol Cranston. Then came grandchildren: Darcy Bell-Myers, Jesse Myers, Amy Bowers, and Ian Cranston. This was followed by great grandchildren: Lucas and Tamisha Myers, Vanessa, Rowan, and Amelia Bell-Myers; Beatrix and Sylvie Bowers. Besides loving her family, some things Barbara valued included: reading a good book, honesty, integrity, and the perfection of a slice of fudge cake with vanilla ice cream. We celebrate her 95 years, and will miss her everyday. Services for Barbara will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved