1/1
Barbara Tennien Murphy
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Tennien Murphy, 95, of Colchester and Manchester, CT, wife of late William T. Murphy, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Colchester. Born, February 17, 1925, in Proctor, VT, she was the daughter of the late Jerome F. and Mary A. (Harrington) Tennien. Barbara was raised in Pittsford, VT and went on to graduate from the University of Vermont in 1947, one of the 2 members of the inaugural class of the School of Nursing. Then living in Boston, and working on a polio ward at Children's Hospital, she met William Murphy. They married on October 9, 1954 in Pittsford, VT and moved to Connecticut. They lived in Manchester from 1955 to 1988 and raised their 5 children, while she worked at Manchester Hospital and Crestfield Rehab as an RN. She finished her professional career as an instructor of nursing at the St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford. Barbara and William were charter members and longtime communicants of St. Bartholomew Church, Manchester. In retirement, the Murphys moved to Putney, VT where Barbara was very active in her parish, Our Lady of Mercy. Later, Barbara lived in Providence, RI, and ultimately back to Connecticut where she spent time with family in both Manchester and Colchester. She is survived by her children; Barbara M. Gozzo and her husband Joseph of Colchester, William G. Murphy and his wife Kimberly of Apopka, FL, Brian J. Murphy and his wife Susan of Manchester, Colin T. Murphy and his wife Katie of Cranston, RI, and Neil F. Murphy and his longtime companion Jennifer Jandreau of East Haddam; and her grandchildren Teresa, Robert, Mark, Sean, Joe, Thomas, William, Oliver and Olivia. Funeral service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9-10:00. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Pittsford, VT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:15 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dianne Horgan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved