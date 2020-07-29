Barbara Tennien Murphy, 95, of Colchester and Manchester, CT, wife of late William T. Murphy, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Colchester. Born, February 17, 1925, in Proctor, VT, she was the daughter of the late Jerome F. and Mary A. (Harrington) Tennien. Barbara was raised in Pittsford, VT and went on to graduate from the University of Vermont in 1947, one of the 2 members of the inaugural class of the School of Nursing. Then living in Boston, and working on a polio ward at Children's Hospital, she met William Murphy. They married on October 9, 1954 in Pittsford, VT and moved to Connecticut. They lived in Manchester from 1955 to 1988 and raised their 5 children, while she worked at Manchester Hospital and Crestfield Rehab as an RN. She finished her professional career as an instructor of nursing at the St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford. Barbara and William were charter members and longtime communicants of St. Bartholomew Church, Manchester. In retirement, the Murphys moved to Putney, VT where Barbara was very active in her parish, Our Lady of Mercy. Later, Barbara lived in Providence, RI, and ultimately back to Connecticut where she spent time with family in both Manchester and Colchester. She is survived by her children; Barbara M. Gozzo and her husband Joseph of Colchester, William G. Murphy and his wife Kimberly of Apopka, FL, Brian J. Murphy and his wife Susan of Manchester, Colin T. Murphy and his wife Katie of Cranston, RI, and Neil F. Murphy and his longtime companion Jennifer Jandreau of East Haddam; and her grandchildren Teresa, Robert, Mark, Sean, Joe, Thomas, William, Oliver and Olivia. Funeral service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9-10:00. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Pittsford, VT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
