Barbara Ann Thompson (Burney), 62 died April 14, 2020 in East Hartford, CT. Barbara was born February 17, 1958 in Kinston, NC to the late Johnson Burney Sr. and Lucille (Dunn) Burney. At the age of 9 years old she migrated to CT and was raised in Hartford CT. Barbara was a jolly child who loved animals. Barbara graduated from Bulkeley High School class of 1976 and went on to receive her associates degree from Greater Hartford Community College. She worked at Travelers Insurance Company, St. Francis Hospital for 11 years in the Stat Laboratory, and Logistcare for 13 years. Memorial Services for Barbara will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm Pentecost Deliverance Church Ministries 31 Mather Street, Hartford, CT 06120.



