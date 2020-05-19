Barbara Toce Sander, entered into eternal life on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born on April 6, 1935, Barbara was the loving daughter to the late Salvatore Toce and Rose (Cancelliere) Toce. Barbara was born and raised in Wethersfield, CT and later resided in East Hartford, CT to raise her family for 60 years. Barbara was a loving and devoted daughter, an exceptional mother, a faithful sister, caring niece, sister-in-law, aunt and compassionate friend to all who knew her. Once her youngest was in school Barbara began her 30+ year career with the East Hartford Board of Education beginning as a personal aide to children in need and ending as a paraprofessional librarian in East Hartford grammar schools. Before Alzheimer's took control over her life, Barbara was a devout Catholic who participated in the many activities at St. Christopher Parish, from the Women's Guild, Adult Social Club, Rosary Wednesdays, Small Group Christian Meetings, Grandparents Club for St. Christopher School and many others. She was always willing to participate and loved being involved. She had many friends and enjoyed her evenings out with her "Card" group and lunches with the Grandparents Group. Barbara was well liked and loved by all her knew her. She always put her family first before anything and her continuous love and support has been an inspiration to all. Barbara will forever be remembered as the rock for her family. Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory 3 children. Her eldest son, William J. Sander III (Chip) and wife Louanne of Delray Beach, Florida. There was a special and unique bond between Chip and his mom. The laughs, the jokes, the looks and the unspoken conversations that could go on and on. Her daughter, Lisa (Sander) Hlavaty, and husband Kirk, of East Hartford, CT. Lisa was her go to person and Barbara was hers. They were always there for each other thru it all and took care of each other and had an unparalleled and loving relationship between daughter and mother. Her youngest son, David J. Sander, of South Windsor. David was, is, and always will be her baby, her heart whom she loved unconditionally and was beyond proud of him. Barbara also leaves behind her grandchildren, her pride and joy whom she cherished and loved with all of her heart, Ariel and Craig Hlavaty and Mallory and Sammy Sander. They were her Angels and now she is Theirs. Barbara also leaves behind her sister Janice (Toce) LeBlanc and brother Salvatore Toce Jr., her ex-husband William J. Sander Jr., several sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. The Sander/Hlavaty families would like to thank Brookdale Buckingham for taking care of their mom. We knew she was safe and well taken care of under your care. Due to the current health crisis, private funeral services and burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Barbara's name to St. Edmond Campion (St. Christopher Parish) 538 Brewer St. East Hartford, CT 06118 or to the St. Jude Children's Research Fund, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 19 to May 21, 2020.