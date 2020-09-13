It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt, Barbara Viola (Merriman) Steben, 94, of Canton, wife of the late Gerard "Jerry" Steben, who died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Apple Rebab of Avon. She was born December 4, 1925 in San Francisco, CA, daughter of the late Harvey and Elsie (Jory) Merriman and had lived in Canton for over 70 years. Barbara enjoyed cake decorating and needle tatting. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Chamberlain of Pine Meadow; her grandchildren, Ron Chamberlain of Pine Meadow, Cheryl Burke of Pine Meadow, Lisa Carr and Lorel Snyder of Pennsylvania, Jerry Steben and Laura of Fort Worth, TX and Abigail Steben of Greenville, SC; ten great grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Steben of New Port Richey, FL and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Jerry, Michael and John Steben and a granddaughter, Kelly Steben. Services will be private, with burial in Dyer Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Barbara's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.