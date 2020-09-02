Barbara (Whitmore) Howard, 87, of Chatham, MA, and formerly of Canton, CT, died peacefully surrounded by her family on August 25, 2020 at home. She was born in Middletown, CT on July 18, 1933, the daughter of the late Stewart and Dorothy Whitmore. Barbara is survived by her son, David A. Howard of Chatham, MA, and her brother, Russell B. Whitmore of Spokane, WA. Her husband, Allan Howard, died on June 2, 2016. Barbara attended Middletown schools and was a 1952 graduate of Buckley High School in Hartford, CT. Following high school, she worked for the First National Bank of Hartford. Later in life, after raising her family, Barbara painted houses on Cape Cod for a local real estate company. Upon completing the necessary certification, she was later employed as home health aide through Homestaff in Centerville, MA. Barbara faithfully attended church her entire life. During her more than eight decades of living she worshipped at the Universalist Church in West Hartford, CT; Canton Center Congregational Church in Canton, CT; and First Congregational Church in Chatham, MA. In all three churches, Barbara was an active member of the choir. She was especially proud to participate and sing each year in the Pleasant Bay Camerata Christmas Concert in Chatham. Throughout her entire life, Barbara brought great joy to many through her beautiful arts and crafts. For a number of years, she traveled throughout CT to exhibit her "Birds on Linen." In her spare time, she also enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Most of all, Barbara had a deep love and respect for creation, including all creatures great and small. Some of her favorite memories came from enjoying summers on Cape Cod with family and friends. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Avon, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Canton Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 184 Cherry Brook Road, Canton Center, CT 06020. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.