Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
485 Alling St.
Kensington, CT
View Map

Barbara Zapor

Barbara Zapor Obituary
Barbara (O'Neil) Zapor of Berlin, CT, 83, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her children, Joann (Zapor) Sawyer and her husband Royal with whom she lived with, Gregory Zapor and his wife Audrey, John Zapor and his wife Julie and Donna (Zapor) Krawiec and her husband Michael. She also leaves behind her sisters, Martha Pavano who was her caregiver and Kitty Harrison. She also leaves her Grandchildren her "Betchki's", Christopher, Josh, Kyle, Adam, Mary, Grace, Christina, Amanda, Stephanie, Kyle, Erin, Jake and her 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Chester Zapor, her daughter, Laurie and her grandson Matthew Zapor. Funeral services will be held Friday (Feb 28th) starting at 9:00 AM from the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Paul's Church, 485 Alling St. Kensington. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St. New Britain. Visitation will be Thursday (Feb 27th ) from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Church 479 Alling St. Kensington, CT 06037. The family would like to send a special thank you to the Hartford Healthcare Hospice team. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 25, 2020
