Dr Baron (And Mrs Baron) held a special place in my heart growing up in Vernon. I babysat for Eric, Elaine and Jeremy and then worked for his dental practice during HS as a dental assistant. Dr. Baron was a kind man with a great smile! Recently Reconnecting with Jeremy and Elaine allowed me to see how important his family was to him especially his grand babies. His smile said it all! I pray your amazing memories help you get through such a sad time .

Fondly

Mairead Cosgrove Chong



Mairead Chong

Friend