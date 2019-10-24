Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Poquonock Community Church,
1817 Poquonock Ave
Windsor, CT
View Map
Barry C. Paiva


1970 - 2019
Barry C. Paiva Obituary
Paiva, Barry C., 49, of Windsor, CT, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019 after a long illness and a courageous battle. He was the awesome, loving son of Jean M. Paiva and the late Robert Jesse Paiva Sr. He was born at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT on August 3, 1970 which was the place of his death. Barry was raised in Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High, Class of 1988. Family was very important to him. Barry participated in Windsor Little League baseball and Windsor Youth Soccer. He was also a member of a Cub Scout Den in Poquonock Cub Pack 256. Barry was baptized by immersion and took the Lord as his personal Savior becoming a Christian at Park Avenue Christian Church in Bloomfield, CT. He continued to share his faith with others, giving so much of his help, almost daily, to those in need. If he saw a need, he filled it. Barry was formerly employed by IFC, a Division of UTC, as a Sheet Metal Fabricator and was also employed by Girardin Molding as an operator of a house shutter producing machine. He was always thinking of a more efficient way. Barry was multi-talented. He was a talented artist. He designed several mosaics, and designed his own apartment and built it with his father. Barry will be remembered as having a loving heart, a giving heart and a servant's heart. Besides being predeceased by his father in 2017 and his brother Scott "Bubz" Paiva in 1989, he was also predeceased by his maternal grandparents Manuel and Evangelina Martins, and paternal grandparents Jesse M. Paiva and Blanche Paiva. He was also predeceased by his two caring uncles Raymond W. and Russell J. Martins. Besides his mom Jean, Barry now leaves behind to mourn his passing, his awesome, loving brother Robert J. Paiva, Jr. of Enfield, and Robert's life partner George Guiginino, and aunts, Claire Martins of Warren, RI, Emily Peters of Summerfield, FL, Carol Sylvia of Spokane, WA, and great aunt Kate Wilmarth of Bristol, RI, and several cousins and dear friends, one of whom was so supportive was Phil Thulen III. Barry's family would like to especially thank Barry's doctor Hugh Blumenfeld, M.D. for all the compassion, medical knowledge and caring he put into saving Barry throughout the past 11 years and the several great SF nurses on 5th floor ICU and 8-1 Hospice nurses. The family is also very appreciative for Pastor Jon Colegrove for being such an advocate for Barry's physical well being and so attentive to Barry's soul. God has placed such loving people all around us. Carmon Funeral Homes has care of arrangements. A Celebration of Barry's Life and Memorial Service will be held at Poquonock Community Church, 1817 Poquonock Ave Windsor on Friday, October 25 at 6:30 PM. His family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 2 PM to 6 PM at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave Windsor. Burial will be at the family's discretion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barry's memory to the Imani Milele Children Inc., Branch Office, 10205 US Hwy 1, Sebastian, FL 32958. PH (772)453-8127. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 24, 2019
