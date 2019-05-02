Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Greenspon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry E. Greenspon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barry E. Greenspon Obituary
Barry E. Greenspon, 79, of Bristol, CT, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Charlene (Dulberg) Greenspon. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Joseph and Janet (Salzberg) Greenspon. Barry graduated from Weaver High School and the University of Hartford. He owned Stately Floors in Bristol until his retirement. He enjoyed time with his family and boating on the Connecticut River and Long Island Sound. He was a devoted UCONN Women's Basketball and Yankees fan. Barry leaves his children, Randy, and his wife, Francesca Sparacio, of Salem, MA; Julie, and her husband, Lawrence Quigley, of Brooklyn, NY and Melissa, and her husband, Kevin Reiner, of Croton Falls, NY; his grandchildren, Charlie, Jessica, Chay, and Joshua; and his sister, Elayne Marholin of East Hartford, CT. Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Beth Israel Synagogue Cemetery, Lake Avenue, Bristol, CT. The family will receive relatives and friends at the home of his sister, 146 Rowland Dr., East Hartford after the service and on May 5th between 11:00 and 4:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The . Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Barry, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now