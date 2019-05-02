Barry E. Greenspon, 79, of Bristol, CT, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Charlene (Dulberg) Greenspon. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Joseph and Janet (Salzberg) Greenspon. Barry graduated from Weaver High School and the University of Hartford. He owned Stately Floors in Bristol until his retirement. He enjoyed time with his family and boating on the Connecticut River and Long Island Sound. He was a devoted UCONN Women's Basketball and Yankees fan. Barry leaves his children, Randy, and his wife, Francesca Sparacio, of Salem, MA; Julie, and her husband, Lawrence Quigley, of Brooklyn, NY and Melissa, and her husband, Kevin Reiner, of Croton Falls, NY; his grandchildren, Charlie, Jessica, Chay, and Joshua; and his sister, Elayne Marholin of East Hartford, CT. Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Beth Israel Synagogue Cemetery, Lake Avenue, Bristol, CT. The family will receive relatives and friends at the home of his sister, 146 Rowland Dr., East Hartford after the service and on May 5th between 11:00 and 4:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The . Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Barry, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019