Barry E. Keeler, 81, of Meriden, passed away May 15, 2020 in the Hospital of Central CT. Barry was born in Malone, NY to the late Edward and Evelyn (Frary) Keeler. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Dewitt) and her children. He was a graduate of Franklin Academy High School, Malone NY and Paul Smith College, NY. Barry proudly served our country As a pilot, in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. The Lockheed P2V-5 Neptune, a naval patrol bomber, was just one of the planes he flew. He was an avid craftsman woodworker for many years. In addition to his wife, Barry is also survived by his brother, Charles Keeler and his wife, Noreen (Healy); Nieces and nephews, Kim Keeler (and Edward) Stack, Michael Keeler, Kathy Keeler (and Steve) Lake, Jonathan (and Jennifer Moore) Keeler, Kristy Keeler (and Daniel) Stone; 12 Great-nieces and nephews and 4 great-great-nieces and nephews. John J Ferry & Sons was entrusted with the final arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
