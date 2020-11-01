1/
Barry Farnsworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We mourn the passing of Barry Farnsworth. Barry celebrated a joy in this life that had an infectious rippling effect that family, friends and acquaintances could carry with them into their lives. A son, brother, uncle and kindred spirit who looked into the brightness of life's successes of those around him and caused others to do the same. A lifelong West Hartford resident, Barry graduated from Hall High School and spent a lifetime in service to others. Barry worked at St. Mary Home until retiring and went on to work at Waldbaums and the Big Y continuing to bring his effervescent personality where ever he went. Barry was an active member of the Westminster Presbyterian and Immanuel Congregational Churches singing in their choirs. He also enjoyed bowling, and had a love for stage shows and musicals. Barry is survived by his brother Bruce, nephews, Christopher and Jeffrey, his dear friend Barbara, as well as the many friends and acquaintances who will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice may be made in his name. Funeral Services are private. Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved