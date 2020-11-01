We mourn the passing of Barry Farnsworth. Barry celebrated a joy in this life that had an infectious rippling effect that family, friends and acquaintances could carry with them into their lives. A son, brother, uncle and kindred spirit who looked into the brightness of life's successes of those around him and caused others to do the same. A lifelong West Hartford resident, Barry graduated from Hall High School and spent a lifetime in service to others. Barry worked at St. Mary Home until retiring and went on to work at Waldbaums and the Big Y continuing to bring his effervescent personality where ever he went. Barry was an active member of the Westminster Presbyterian and Immanuel Congregational Churches singing in their choirs. He also enjoyed bowling, and had a love for stage shows and musicals. Barry is survived by his brother Bruce, nephews, Christopher and Jeffrey, his dear friend Barbara, as well as the many friends and acquaintances who will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice
may be made in his name. Funeral Services are private. Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com