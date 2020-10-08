Barry L. Sharpe 66, of Myrtle Beach SC passed away on September 29th after a brief illness. Barry was born in Southington, the son of the late Coleman C. Sharpe and of Barbara Sharpe of Berlin. He attended Berlin schools, was active in 4_H and joined the Navy in 1971 and served in Vietnam. Barry worked for 36 years at CT Spring & Stamping beginning as a Tool & Die Maker and proudly ended his career as Stamping Division Manager retiring in 2009. Barry was also a member and Past Master of Frederick Franklin Masonic Lodge #14 in Plainville and a member of Seaside Lodge in Myrtle Beach. He enjoyed music, nice cars, nice "toys", bowling cooking, his beloved dogs, hanging out with friends, and golf which he was able to do often when he moved to Myrtle Beach. In addition to his mother, Barry leaves his wife of 24 years, Lisa, sons Jason Sharpe and his wife Heather of Middletown, and Adam Sharpe. He also leaves his grandchildren Sydney, Coleman, Madison, and Adam John (AJ) Sharpe. Barry also leaves a sister, Cheryl Parasiliti and her husband Mark, and a brother Jeffrey, both of Berlin, as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life event held in Myrtle Beach on October 17th.



