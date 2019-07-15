Barry Maynard Weinbaum, 82, husband of Bluma "Flo" (Becker) Weinbaum died on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in Boston, MA, the son of the late David L. and Irene Weinbaum. Barry was a longtime member and supporter of Beth Sholom B'nai Israel in Manchester, CT. Barry was raised in West Hartford, where he excelled in multiple sports including track, football and soccer. He attended the University of Connecticut and the University of Hartford where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. He married his late wife Diane (Blume) Weinbaum in 1960. Barry spent the majority of his working career in the material handling industry where he led sales and business development efforts for the family business. Later in life, he met and fell in love with Flo (Merkin) Becker, whom he married in June 2009. They enjoyed life together, traveling to new destinations, enjoying events at The Bushnell Performing Arts Center and Goodspeed Opera House, and visiting their children and grandchildren. Barry is survived by his wife; sons Martin (Dianna); Daniel (Tammy); and Jonathan (Eva); as well as Flo's son and daughter; Brian Becker (Laura), and Dina Walker. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nathan, Hannah, Rachel, Jake, Justin, Jordan, Andy and James, and Flo's grandchildren Casey and Cary Becker, and Scott, Drew, and Zackary Walker, who all affectionately know him as Pop; his brothers Dr. Stuart (Margery) Weinbaum and Merrill Weinbaum; his sister Holly (Ronald) Medwick and his sister-in-law Randy (Blume) Corpuel. Barry will also be mourned by many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness, and his love for his family. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Beth Sholom B'nai Israel, 400 East Middle Turnpike Manchester, with burial in Beth Sholom Memorial Park, Manchester. A meal of consolation will be held at Beth Sholom B'nai Israel following interment. A period of mourning will be observed Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at his home, 5 Neptune Court, New London. Memorial contributions may be made to the Barry and Diane Weinbaum Fund at Beth Sholom B'nai Israel, 400 East Middle Turnpike, Manchester. For further information, directions, or to share memories of Barry with his family, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 15, 2019