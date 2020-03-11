Home

Barry McKelvey

Barry McKelvey Obituary
Barry "Tooker" Duane McKelvey, 81, of East Hartford, beloved husband for 60 years of Bette (Draghi) McKelvey, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born on September 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Jacob Russell McKelvey and the late Loretta (Poundstone) McKelvey. Barry was a graduate of East Hartford High School and then went on to serve honorably with the United States Army. Barry worked his entire career in telecommunications and retired from Lucent Technologies in 1995. In Barry's spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening, he was also a fan of the N.Y. Yankees. Besides his beloved wife Bette, Barry is survived by his son, Lawrence "Larry" McKelvey and his wife Wilma of East Hartford and his brother, Jan McKelvey and his wife Barbara of Colchester, as well as his best friends, Diane and Jim Milne of Glastonbury. Barry is predeceased by his beloved sister, Patricia Repoli and brother, Don McKelvey. Services will be private at the conveniences of the family. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2020
