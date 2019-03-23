Barry S. Gittleman, 65, of Southington, beloved husband of Sandra (Rawson) Gittleman died peacefully, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Irving and Frances (Gutcheon) Gittleman. Barry was raised in New Britain and was a 1972 graduate of New Britain High School. Barry was the Marketing Manager at Acosta Sales Inc., in Suffield for many years prior to retirement. He enjoyed playing golf, especially at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain. Barry was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan. He was a devoted dad, he coached his daughter Kayla's softball team and was in charge of stage lighting for many of her dance recitals. Barry was kind, generous, and willing to assist anyone he could. Barry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sandra of Southington, his daughter Kayla Gittleman and her partner Harley Puska of Southington; his beloved granddaughter; Braylee, his sister; Elaine Weisberg and her husband Ernest of Windsor and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother; Marvin Gittleman. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday March 24, 2019 at 1:30PM at Beth Alom Cemetery, 48 Allen Street, New Britain, CT 06053. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Barry's memory can be made to Hebrew Center of Health & Rehab, 1 Abrahms Boulevard, West Hartford, CT 06117. For condolences or directions, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary