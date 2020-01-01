Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Bart Moneo
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish (St. James Church)
767 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, IL
Bart Moneo Obituary
Bart Moneo, 90 of Rocky Hill, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Mirta (Diaz) Moneo. He was born in Santa Clara, Cuba, son of the late Servalo and Zoila Moneo. He married Mirta in 1969 and they both lived a full life. They traveled the world together, seeing some amazing things and mostly enjoyed each other's company. Bart loved his friends and family hosting many parties at their home in Rocky Hill. He also leaves behind his family; sister Marta, niece Magaly and her husband Philip, their daughter Ana, husband Steve and children Isabel and Danny, great niece, Maria and great nephew Jose and his son Jake and daughter Sara. He will be missed by many of his long time friends and family of many years from Cuba. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish (St. James Church), 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Visiting hours will be held Friday, at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpk. Wethersfield, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
