Beatrice A. Johnson
Beatrice A. Johnson of East Hartford, daughter of the late Tina and Owen Quinn, passed away at home on June 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward, one brother and four sisters. Bea attended Hillyer College (University of Hartford) and was employed for many years at Cigna (Little Aetna) in both Hartford and Chicago. Computers fascinated her and she was an early pioneer in their use. She enjoyed travelling throughout the United States with California being one of her favorite places. Going to the casino for a day trip was something she looked forward to and always seemed to come home richer than when she got there. She was an outstanding pianist who performed at many charitable events throughout the state. Beatrice is survived by her son Raymond and two special nieces, Barbara Flynn and Doris Timbrell. She is also survived by Krystyna Zouhar, a dear friend and wonderful caregiver. Funeral services and burial at Silver Lane Cemetery were private. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Bea with her family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
