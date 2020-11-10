Beatrice "Bea" (Forino) Deresienski of Raleigh, NC formerly of Windsor, CT passed away peacefully on Nov 5, 2020 surrounded by family, caregivers Terry and Pam and her dog Mocha. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was born in Hartford, CT to Joseph and Beatrice (Preskanas) Forino on February 17, 1938. She attended St. Mary's Catholic grammar school in New Britain and Wethersfield High School where she met the love of her life and future husband, the dashing Peter S. Deresienski. Together they had two children, Diane and David Deresienski. They were married for 52 years until Peter's death in 2011. While raising her family, Bea worked as the executive assistant to the Principal at Quirk Middle School during the day and on her Associates Degree in Computer Programming in the evenings. She became a Computer Programmer and Data Processing Specialist and worked for both the town of Windsor and later the town of Suffield for many years. Bea was the ultimate caretaker of all living things. As the oldest child, she cared for her younger siblings at 12 years old when her father passed away and her mother and grandmother went to work in the New Britain factories to support the family. Bea took loving care of her children, husband, and the many dogs, cats and assorted pets that came their way. She fed the birds, squirrels, chipmunks, deer, wild turkeys and rabbits to the point that they were all quite plump and happy on the grounds of Bea and Pete's self-renovated, pre-revolutionary home in Windsor, CT. Bea loved to grow things, especially flowers, and maintained a very large vegetable garden that fed her family, neighbors and friends. She was chef and hostess for the annual Thanksgiving Dinner for her extended family and anyone who did not have a place to go. She enjoyed being outdoors, walking her dog, hiking and camping with her family. Bea had a beautiful smile and her famous laugh was contagious. Once asked how she was able to juggle all of this, she said, "I take care of the living things first". This is the motto she lived by and we are all the better for it. She is survived by her daughter Diane Deresienski and her husband Gregory Lewbart of Raleigh, NC; her son David Deresienski and his wife Linda of West Hartford, CT; her grandsons Brett and Blake Deresienski and four siblings, Mary Jane Mulvihill and Dr. James Mulvihill of Kennebunkport, ME; Geraldine Forino of Rocky Hill, CT; Joseph and Linda Forino of Enfield, CT and Josephine and Alfred Quintiliano of Brunswick, GA; a brother in law, Dr. Mark and Carol Deresienski of Narragansett, RI and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive guests at Carmon Funeral Home at 807 Bloomfield Avenue in Windsor, CT from 5-7:00pm on Friday, November 13, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church at 379 Broad Street in Windsor, CT at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill, CT. For online condolences, guest book, and to view the Mass please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Donations in Bea's name can be made to: The Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or Animal Friends of Connecticut (animalfriendsofct.org
)