Beatrice Edythe Goldberg (93) passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford, Connecticut. Born and raised in Hartford, Beatrice was the daughter of the late Nathan and Sarah (Hurwitz) Weinberg and the beloved wife of Jack Goldberg for 58 years until his passing in 2006. Beatrice was a graduate of Weaver High School as well as the University of Pennsylvania Oral Hygiene Program. Married on July 4, 1948, Beatrice and Jack settled in New Britain where they raised their children. When the children were older, Beatrice returned to work part time as a dental hygienist in Southington, retiring in 1988. She and Jack ultimately moved to Farmington Woods in Avon where they enjoyed a rich and active social life. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Beatrice is survived by her daughter Miriam Lappen of West Hartford and her son Steven Goldberg and his wife Susanne of Boca Raton, Florida. She also leaves her grandchildren Michelle Vogelhut and husband Joshua, Sara Wolf and husband Andrew, Michael Goldberg and Zachary Goldberg as well as four great grandchildren, Emma and James Vogelhut and Reese and Jonah Wolf. One of five close siblings, Beatrice was predeceased by her brothers Abraham and Jack Weinberg and sister Lillian Berman. Her sister Anne Goldman of West Hartford survives her. The family wishes to express its appreciation to the wonderful caregivers who allowed Beatrice to remain in her home for many years as well as the dedicated staff at Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation who cared for Beatrice during the last year. In compliance with current protocol, a private funeral service was held on Thursday, May 14 at Beth Alom Cemetery in New Britain with Rabbi James Rosen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah Connecticut, 160 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield, CT 06824 (hadassah.org) or to a charity of the donor's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 18, 2020.