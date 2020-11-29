1/1
Beatrice (Petig) Grover
Beatrice (Petig) Grover, 68, of Berlin, wife of the late Dale Perzan, passed away Thursday (November 26, 2020) at Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Born in Vernon, she was a graduate of Buckeley High School in Hartford, and was a former Newington resident for over 30 years before moving to Berlin in 2005. Beatrice worked as a former Assistant Manager at Caldors in West Hartford for over 25 years and later was a mortgage underwriter for Integrate Loan Servicing in Rocky Hill. Bea was a member of the Auxiliary of the Berlin American Legion Post, former Columbianettes for the former K of C in New Britain, and was also a member of the Auxiliary of the New Britain VFW Post. Surviving is a son, Todd Grover of Ellington; a daughter, Kim Grover, of Rocky Hill; three grandchildren, Sean Grover of Rocky Hill, PFC Joshua Grover serving in the US Marine Corp, and Noah Grover of Willimantic; four brothers, William Petig and his wife Christine of Berlin, John "Dutch" Petig of Meddybemps, Maine, Charles Petig of Middletown, and Lester Petig and his wife Leeann of East Hartford; several nieces and nephews. Bea was predeceased by a sister, Mary Hurlburt and a brother and a sister-in-law, Robert Petig and his wife Debra. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (December 2, 2020) 10 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051 followed by entombment in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening 6 to 8 PM at Carlson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Britain VFW, 41 Veterans Drive, New Britain, CT 06051 or to the Berlin American Legion, 154 Porter's Pass, Kensington, CT 06037. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
1 entry
November 29, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
