Beatrice "Bea" Gwendolyn (Heer) Estby, 98, of East Granby, CT, beloved wife of the late Christopher M. Estby, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at Meadowbrook of Granby with her daughter by her side after a brief illness. Born January 15, 1922 in New York City, daughter of the late Louise (Schefers) Heer and John F. Heer, Sr. When she was 2 months old the family moved to Mount Vernon, New York where she grew up. Bea graduated with honors from A.B. Davis High School in January 1940 where she was a member of the Honor Society, Sigma Phi Sorority, and captain of the girls' volleyball team. She graduated in two years from the Washington School for Secretaries in NY. She worked as the Executive Secretary to the Director of Market Research at THE NEW YORKER Magazine until 1952 when she left to start a family. She married Christopher Estby on October 20, 1943 and they were married for 64 years. They moved to Stamford, CT in 1962, where Bea was a secretary/bookkeeper at Samuel Miller & Assoc.. She was very active in the PTO and The First Presbyterian Church. In 1977 they moved to Cromwell, CT where she did volunteer work at the Children's Home of Cromwell. In 1983, they retired to East Granby, CT where she lived until she entered Meadowbrook of Granby, CT. 3 years ago. Bea was a member of the East Granby Congregational Church, East Granby Senior Club, East Granby Historical Society, Friendship Club and AARP. She was a volunteer worker for 14 years at the Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen in Hartford, the East Granby Thrift Shop since its inception, and at the East Granby Congregational Church's Autumn Festival & dinners. She was an avid reader, knitter, and crocheter. She made many afghans, lap-robes, hats for newborn babies and cancer patients, baby layette sets for St. Francis and Hartford Hospitals, blankets for the Children's Shelter in Enfield, CT, and many knit items for family and friends. She loved playing cards and belonged to a Bridge group, Hand and Foot card group, and Bolivia group. Bea was a loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Known as Grammy & Great Grammy to her grandchildren & great-grandchildren whom she adored and were her greatest source of pride and enjoyment in her retirement years. Nothing was more important to her than her family. Bea will be lovingly missed by her daughter Deborah Paskiewicz and her husband Robert of East Granby CT, a son, Christopher J. Estby and his wife Debra of Advance NC; four grandchildren, Rachael Paskiewicz and her husband David Detwiler of West Lafayette IN, Amanda Cormier and her husband Bryan of East Granby CT, C. Ryan Estby of Raleigh NC, and Matt Estby and his wife Katie Farmer of Charlotte NC; three great-granddaughters, McKenzie and Callie Cormier of East Granby CT, and Caroline Detwiler of West Lafayette IN; along with her sister-in-law Dixie Heer of Fountain Valley CA, nieces, nephews & several cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Christopher Estby, sister Marjorie Harrison and her husband Gilbert, brother John F. Heer Jr., cousins Mildred Otto, Kenneth Heer & Everett Heer, and many close & dear friends. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the many caring, compassionate, and loving staff who took such good care of our mom while she was at Meadowbrook especially Brittany, RN & Amerel, CNA who were with her since Day 1. Everyone knew Bea and she loved all the attention and conversations with them. She was very active and enjoyed participating in the many activities. She looked forward to having her hair done with Dallas, who always took such care to make her look and feel beautiful. She loved the outdoors and when weather permitted, she loved sitting in the courtyard. She was never in her room and at times we had to play "Where's Bea?" as she could be anywhere in the building! Bea loved all the visits from her family, especially when her great granddaughters came and played games with her. We would also like to thank the Hospice team lead by Marcia, RN, and Chaplain Christopher for their guidance, compassion and support. Given the current COVID-19 travel concerns and social distancing guidance and out of concern for the safety and health of family and friends, a Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at a later date at the East Granby Congregational Church on Route 20 in East Granby, CT. Burial will be in the East Granby Congregational Church Memorial Garden at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Granby Congregational Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 390, East Granby, CT 06026 or the East Granby Public Library, PO Box G, East Granby, CT 06026. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. When a date for the Memorial Service is set, it will be announced in the Hartford Courant Obituaries and through the Carmon Funeral Home website.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020