First Baptist Church
204 Odessa Ave
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Pittsburg
Beatrice H. Mitchell Obituary
Beatrice Higgs Mitchell, 95, of Bay Point, CA, formerly of Hartford, CT, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Paul) Britto; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of California; one sister Lendora Williams, age 100; and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, eight days prior to her passing; parents; seven brothers; three sisters; and her son James Irving Mitchell. Funeral services for both Eugene and Beatrice to be held at First Baptist Church, Pittsburg, CA on Monday, October 28 at 11:00am.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
