Beatrice M. (O'Driscoll) Ferguson, 95, of West Hartford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after a long illness. Beatrice was born and raised in Fall River, MA, and moved to Hartford when she married John E. Ferguson, Sr. They were married for 46 years prior to her husband's passing 32 years ago. Beatrice met Roland Gagnon who moved from MA to CT to be with Beatrice. They spent 20 plus wonderful years together prior to Roland's passing in 2017. Beatrice was employed with the Hartford Police Department for over 20 years prior to retiring. She was a member of St. Brigid Church and a member of St. Brigid Ladies Guild and also did volunteer work in the community. Beatrice leaves her children, Susan F. Kittle of Coventry, Pamela Rahn and her husband, Eric of Harwinton, and John Ferguson and Alice Barry both of Farmington; and her grandchildren, Sarah Kittle and Randy Stadelbauer of Jewett City, Alison and Joe Ward and their three children of Cromwell, Katie Bradley and her two children of Willington, and Timothy Kennedy and Amanda Grenier of Bristol. Calling hours will be from 8:45 to 9:45 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave. West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St Brigid Church, West Hartford. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
