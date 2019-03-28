Beatrice M. (Galligan) Reilly, of Plainville passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019 in Farmington, in the arms of her loving family. Beatrice was born June 11, 1935 in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Cassidy) Galligan and was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Reilly Sr. and her sons, John and Michael. Bea retired from Hartford Hospital in 1997 where she was a telephone operator for many years. She leaves behind her children, Patricia Reilly and her partner Jeffrey Santana of Plainville, Raymond F. Reilly Jr and his wife Colleen of Wallingford, Barbra (Reilly) White and her husband Michael of West Hartford, Daniel Reilly and his wife Tamara of Greensboro, North Carolina, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, several very special nieces and nephews and many beloved members of the Dignoti family. She also leaves behind Lloyd Noble with whom she shared a loving relationship with for many years. Bea loved music and was always the life of the party. Her Irish heritage was evident in her quick wit and sense of humor. Her children meant everything to her, and she loved spending time with them, especially during the Thanksgiving holidays. The family would like to thank the staff at Amberwoods of Farmington and hospice providers for their care and compassion.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Family and friends may call between the hours of 1:00-4:00pm. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Soldiers Field, Windsor. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Ar dheas De' go raibh a anam. "May her soul be on God's right hand"





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary