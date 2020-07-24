1/1
Beatrice Matty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice "Bea" Matty, 96, daughter of Pearl and Issac Mituck, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in Bethesda, MD. Formerly of Queens and Boynton Beach, she had the heart of a New Yorker. She loved every Broadway show and walking on Madison Avenue. Bea cherished her 68 years of marriage to the late Newton Matty. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her home which was her temple. She is survived by her children: Robert (Kathy) Matty, and Bernice Matty; grandchildren: Daniel Abrahamson, Rachel (David) Abrahamson Wollner, Jeffrey (Allison) Matty, Lesley (Mark) Henderson; and five great-grandchildren: Nora, Lily, Jacob, Zach and Charlie. Contributions in her memory may be directed to Voices of Hope 20 Waterside Drive in Farmington or HARC 900 Asylum Ave in Hartford or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S Chambers
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved