Beatrice Matty

Beatrice "Bea" Matty, 96, daughter of Pearl and Issac Mituck, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in Bethesda, MD. Formerly of Queens and Boynton Beach, she had the heart of a New Yorker. She loved every Broadway show and walking on Madison Avenue. Bea cherished her 68 years of marriage to the late Newton Matty. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her home which was her temple. She is survived by her children: Robert (Kathy) Matty, and Bernice Matty; grandchildren: Daniel Abrahamson, Rachel (David) Abrahamson Wollner, Jeffrey (Allison) Matty, Lesley (Mark) Henderson; and five great-grandchildren: Nora, Lily, Jacob, Zach and Charlie. Contributions in her memory may be directed to Voices of Hope 20 Waterside Drive in Farmington or HARC 900 Asylum Ave in Hartford or a charity of your choice
.