Beatrice Ricks, 89, of Bloomfield, CT died Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in the presence of her family. She was born in Northampton County, Virginia, daughter of the late Margie Hardisty. Beatrice worked at Blue Hills Day Care Center for numerous years and she also worked as a Home Health Aid until retiring. She was a longtime and active member of True Love Holiness Church of Jesus Christ. Beatrice leaves four daughters, Pastor Barbara Ricks Harris and her husband Apostle R.D. Harris of Windsor, CT, Patricia Ricks-Lopez and her husband Anibal of Hartford, CT, Sahar El of Hartford, CT and Terri Ricks of East Hartford, CT: three sons, Gary Ricks and his wife Margaret of Windsor, CT, William Ricks of Hartford, CT, and Robert Ricks of Newington, CT. She also leaves many wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, as well as a host of friends. Beatrice predeceased by husband, Robert Ricks, three children, Deborah Ricks, Loren Ricks, and Lori Ricks. She was also predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 am at Latter Rain Christian Fellowship Church, 3200 Main Street, Hartford, CT, followed by burial at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Rd., Bloomfield, CT. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday morning from 10 – 11 am at the church.