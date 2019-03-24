Resources More Obituaries for Beatrice Einhorn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beatrice S. "Bea" Einhorn

Obituary Condolences Flowers Beatrice Selma Bokoff Einhorn passed away peacefully at the age of 93 surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born to David and Lena Snierson Bokoff of Norwich, CT on December 14, 1925. Beatrice was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy and aspired to prepare for a nursing career. However, after meeting Sidney Einhorn, the love of her life, her goals changed. They married on March 18, 1944 and their long, love filled life produced her proudest achievements, three children, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Her family also includes brother in law Jay Einhorn, his wife Bryan and Jay's children Tanya and Sam Einhorn. She often marveled when looking at her family saying, "Look what two kids produced!"Beatrice was a Colchester resident for the past 75 years and in later years she and Sidney wintered in Boca Raton, FL. Along with Sidney, she was an integral part of the Colchester community. They worked together at Einhorn Grain and Einhorn Hardware until their retirement in 1986. Beatrice was a long- time member of Ahavath Achim Synagogue, Sisterhood and Hadassah. A lifelong lover of Mahjong, shopping for her grandchildren and treating her family to her infamous meals of chicken soup, kasha, brisket, tzimmes, with brownies for dessert.Beatrice was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Bokoff and Rhoda Zeller. She leaves behind a loving family including son and daughter in law, Sumner and Sheila Einhorn of Colchester and Boca Raton, FL, daughter and son in law Rosalind and Steven Schuster of Colchester and son Jerry Einhorn of Highlands, NJ and NYC. Grandchildren Geoffrey and Dara Einhorn of Wallingford, CT, Mark and Ellen Einhorn of Norwell, MA, Andrew and Rebecca Einhorn of Rockville, MD, Gregg and Faith Schuster of Doylestown, PA, Adam and Mikaela Schuster of Silver Spring, MD. Lindsay Einhorn of NYC, Kirby Einhorn of NYC and Emma Einhorn and husband William Vogt of Washington, DC, Damon and Grace Schuster of Marlboro, CT. Beatrice leaves her great grandchildren Brooke, Payton, Carley, Sasha, Zackary, Evan Einhorn and Leah, Brett, Skylar and Devin Schuster.Services will be held at Ahavath Achim Synagogue located on 84 Lebanon Ave, Colchester at 11 AM Sunday, March 24, 2019. Internment will follow at vath Achim cemetery on Taintor Hill Road, Colchester. Kaddish services will be held Sunday 4:30PM at the family home on 584 Norwich Avenue, Colchester, CT. Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Ahavath Achim, P.O. Box 5, Colchester, CT 06415. Care of arrangements have been entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Inc. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries