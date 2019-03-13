Beatriz Negron, 48, of Glastonbury died peacefully, Saturday (March 09, 2019) with her family at her side. She was born in Puerto Rico, and raised in Connecticut. Daughter of Ana Figueroa Negron and Graciaño Negron. Beatriz is survived by her two children, Angelic Y. Torres and William S. Rivera. She leaves behind two sisters Gloria Negron and Mildred Negron. She loved her nieces and nephews; Veronica, Denise, Juan, Melody, Allyasha, Seayana, Madison, and Elijah. She was a top performer for 34 devoted years as a relationship manager for Bank of America. She always was kind, patient, generous with purity of love. She loved her family and friends! She was a great mother, with the best guidance. She is loved and remembered as a warm touch of pure light. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7PM at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave. West Hartford CT. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 10:30AM at Cathedral of Saint Joseph's, 140 Farmington Ave. Hartford CT. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary