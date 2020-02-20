Home

POWERED BY

Belinda Karen Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belinda Karen Taylor Obituary
Belinda Karen Taylor obtained angel wings on February 6, 2020 after a 16-year battle with cancer. Daughter of Charlie and Laurine Brewer of East Hartford, CT. Predeceased by her parents, brother Ervin Brewer, and Sister Sheila Brewer. She leaves her sister Shirley McGowan of Silver Spring, MD, brother Charles Wade Brewer of East Hartford, CT, and her daughter's Brianna and Tamika Taylor of Stafford, VA, along with many nieces and nephews. Belinda will forever be within the hearts of family and friends; she will forever rest peacefully. Loving, laughing, and living with us...always. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -