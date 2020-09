Belvon Leary, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his three children, grandchild, and mother. Funeral services, entrusted to Howard K. Hill, 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT, will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 with visitation from 12 - 1 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hkhfuneralservices.com . COVID-19 guidelines (masks and social distancing) will be followed.