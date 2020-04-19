|
|
Benito J. Tavana, 81,of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was the loving husband of Alice Frechette Tavana to whom he was married 60 years. Benito was born in Cassibile Sicily, Italy on May 2, 1938, son of the late Luciano and Rosaria( Mazza) Tavana. He emigrated to the United States in 1957, settling in Hartford. He owned and operated a successful masonry construction company for many years until his retirement in 1998. He was a hardworking, devoted family man, loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a dedicated member of the Canniciattini Bagni Society where he enjoyed an espresso while playing cards and visiting with his many friends. He was also a passionate horse racing fan and racehorse owner. Besides his wife Alice, he is survived by his loving and devoted son, Luciano Tavana and daughter-in-law Rebecca Tavana of Middletown,Ct. He will forever be remembered by his three grandchildren Christina Pirri (Maddie Pirri), Benito Tavana (Rachel Tavana) and Natalie Tavana, along with his great grandson, Landon Pirri. Benito was one of seven siblings. He is survived by his loving brother Joseph Tavana and his wife Susan of Rocky Hill, and his sisters-in-laws Jeanette Frechette and Dee Wight of Newington. He was predeceased by his brother Salvatore Tavana, and sisters Giuseppina Magliocco and Francesca Tavana. Benito's generous smile, infectious laugh and warm heart will be forever cherished. The Tavana Family wants to thank Dr. Racquel David and the staff at Middlesex Hospital, for their exceptional care and compassion during this difficult time. Funeral and memorial services are private. Donations in Benito's memory can be sent toMiddlesex Hospital to support the efforts to combat Covid-19 (https://middlesexhealth.org/donate).
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020