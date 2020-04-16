|
Benjamin A. D'Aprile, 83, of Canton, MA, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The Lord has called His devout and faithful servant home. Born and raised in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Vito and Anna (DeMichele) D'Aprile. Benjamin was a devoted and loving husband to Mary Elaine (Balon) D'Aprile for almost 45 years of marriage. Together, they faced everything the world offered them, hand in hand. And he was an amazing, empathetic father to his two sons, David and Matthew - always encouraging and supporting them through the good times and bad. Benjamin loved education - both the act of acquiring knowledge and that of teaching others. This would be a running theme throughout his life. He devoted himself to serving others, whether it was in the church and working with those who were less fortunate or in his work helping those who were ravaged by drug and alcohol addictions find a path to sobriety and a chance at better lives. Benjamin once said, "Our personality should shine through in all its simplicity. We must be genuine, if we speak straight to someone and openly and honestly, we will mean something to others." His genuineness undoubtedly shone through in all of his words and actions throughout his life, and that mattered to so many people. Benjamin is also survived by two sisters, Sister Marie D'Aprile, C.P., and Theresa Crescimanni and her husband, Jack Crescimanni; a brother, Achille "Kelly" D'Aprile; his former sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Dabica) D'Aprile; and many loving nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. The family would also like to thank Juliet Kaweesa for the exceptional and devoted care she provided to Benjamin until his passing. Due to the current Covid-19 health conditions and restrictions, funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of Benjamin's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield, CT. To share a memory of Benjamin with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020