Benjamin A. Rivers
Benjamin A Rivers, 31, of Mansfield passed away June 16, 2020. He loved the outdoors, especially kayaking and fishing. He is survived by his mother, Marcia Eimrath and her husband John of Tolland; his father, Thomas Rivers and his wife Donna of New Hartford; his wife, Melissa Gosselin; his four children, Haylie, Seth, Autumn and Sydney; and his brother, Marshall Rivers and his wife Linda of Washington. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at South Cemetery in Tolland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT's DEEP-CARE Program: DEEP, Bureau of Financial & Support Services, 79 Elm St., Hartford, CT 06016. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
South Cemetery
